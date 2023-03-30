'White House Plumbers' Trailer: Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson Bring Down President Nixon

Ahead of its long-awaited debut in May, HBO has released the official trailer for White House Plumbers, a five-part limited true-crime, historical drama looking back on the Watergate scandal and the downfall of Richard Nixon's presidency.

Starring Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy, the series takes viewers behind the scenes of the early 1970s scandal that rocked Washington, D.C. and all the lives that became entangled in the effort to cover up the Nixon administration's involvement in the break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

According to HBO, White House Plumbers, which is directed by David Mandel and written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, all former members of the Veep creative team, "sheds light on the lesser-known series of events that led to one of America's greatest political crimes."

The satirical series "begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt and Liddy, former CIA and FBI, respectively, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak. After failing upward, the unlikely pair lands on the Committee to Re-Elect the President, plotting several unbelievable covert ops -- including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex."

HBO

And it does so by bringing those stories to back to life onscreen with an all-star cast that includes Lena Headey (Dorothy Hunt), Judy Greer (Fran Liddy), Domhnall Gleeson (John Dean), Toby Huss (James McCord), Ike Barinholtz (Jeb Magruder), Kathleen Turner (Dita Beard), Kim Coates (Frank Sturgis) and Yul Vazquez (Bernard “Macho” Barker).

Rounding out the cast are Alexis Valdés (Felipe De Diego), Nelson Ascencio (Virgilio “Villo” Gonzalez), Tony Plana (Eugenio “Muscolito” Martinez), Zoe Levin (Lisa Hunt), Liam James (Saint John Hunt), Kiernan Shipka (Kevan Hunt), Tre Ryder (David Hunt), David Krumholtz (William O. Bittman), F. Murray Abraham (Judge Sirica), Rich Sommer (Egil “Bud” Krogh) and John Carroll Lynch (John Mitchell).

White House Plumbers premieres Monday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.