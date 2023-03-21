Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She's Not Wearing Glasses Anymore

Whoopi Goldberg is saying goodbye to her glasses. After wearing glasses for almost 30 years, the View co-host underwent surgery that has made them unnecessary.

"I had an operation and they replaced the lens [in my eye]," Goldberg told her co-hosts on Monday's episode of the ABC morning show. "The lens they replaced it with is kind of like my eyeglass lens."

Goldberg went on to explain more about the procedure, revealing, "They can remove the lens when you have teeny tiny cataracts and replace them."

"This is something they've been doing for a while and people don't know about it," she said. "Your insurance will cover it, though you have to pay for the lens itself."

Now, Goldberg is "sitting here able to read... and see." The development made her so happy that she encouraged viewers to look into the procedure for themselves, joking, "The bionic times have arrived."

"I've been wearing glasses now for almost 28 years... Now this is what I look like and it's not so bad," she said.

The development came the year after Goldberg shocked her View co-hosts by revealing that she doesn't have eyebrows.

"I had eyebrows as a little kid and you know how men get those bumps? I started to get them on my face, so my mother removed them," she said. "I kept doing it because I don't know my face with eyebrows unless I'm working -- they put them on and take them off."

