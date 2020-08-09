Why Andi Dorfman Will 'Never Tell' What Happened With 'Bachelor' Juan Pablo Galavis in the Fantasy Suite

Andi Dorfman's relationship with Juan Pablo Galavis was not "OK" -- and she realized that in the fantasy suite. The former Bachelorette's romance with Galavis was recapped on Monday night's finale of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!, and so was their breakup.

Fans saw Dorfman confronting Galavis the morning after their overnight date on The Bachelor, accusing him of calling her a "default" and saying other offensive things to her. She's never revealed exactly what happened that set her off -- and told host Chris Harrison it'll likely stay that way.

"Oh my gosh. I mean, I'll never tell exactly what happened. I think that should be something... now, I guess everyone talks about it. But back then, we actually used to keep what was in the fantasy suite there," she shared. "I'll say this: I feel like that time was not utilized to get to know me. And having done the fantasy suites myself, that's such a good time to get to know somebody, and it was pretty clear that was not of interest."

Dorfman, who placed third on Galavis' 2014 season before becoming the Bachelorette, said before that fantasy suite date, she really did envision a future with him.

"It's hard to be like, 'Yes, I was falling in love,' because now I look back and no, that wasn't love. So, in hindsight, I would say no, I wasn't falling in love," she said. "In that moment, during that part of my life, absolutely [I thought I was in love and going to get married]."

The former attorney has also gained a different perspective on her and Galavis' breakup.

"Sometimes I wish I didn't do that," she said of their explosive end -- which inspired the title of her first book, It's Not OK. "I thought about it a lot over the past however many years and why it was so dramatic or why it seemed to come off that way. And I feel like, first of all, what people didn't realize was it was kind of a cumulative thing throughout the season and amongst all of the girls, where we all felt like we were giving, giving, giving, and then it just wasn't a big deal."

"Girls would come home from the dates and go, 'I basically just poured my entire heart out, and all he said was OK.' Here you are going through a relationship, you're spending all this time, emotions, you're letting this person meet your family, and then you get to a point of like, 'Wow, this isn't working out,' and you go to break up, and they're just like, 'Alright, no worries,'" she continued. "If that was no worries, why didn't you tell me weeks ago, before I wasted all this time?"

After Galavis' season -- and Dorfman's 2015 breakup with Josh Murray, her final pick from The Bachelorette -- she lived for years in New York. Earlier this summer, Dorfman moved to Southern California, where she's now working on her third book and living the single life.

"I didn't think six years later I'd be single, but I'm good with it," she shared. "For now."

See more on Dorfman in the video below.