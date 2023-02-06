Why Ben Affleck Wasn't 'His Usual Self' During GRAMMYs Date Night With Jennifer Lopez: Source

Ben Affleck wasn't himself at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards. After the 50-year-old went viral for his less-than-thrilled facial expressions during the event, a source tells ET about Affleck's date night with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," the source says. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self."

"Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from," the source adds. "Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together."

The source adds that Lopez "knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn't his thing to be out at events all the time."

"She is appreciative of his support whether it's while they're out and about or just hanging at home," the source says.

After the awards show, Lopez seemingly addressed her husband's trending memes by posting a subtle reference to their viral night at the GRAMMYs on Instagram.

"Always the best time with my love, my husband 🤍," Lopez wrote beneath a montage video highlighting her bejeweled Gucci gown. She set the video to "As It Was" by Harry Styles, who performed the song early in the ceremony and later took home Album of the Year, among others.

Lopez and Affleck were seated in the front row of the GRAMMYs audience, where cameras repeatedly caught Affleck appearing to look bored during performances and presentations. Memes online of his expressions began almost instantly.

"Ben Affleck is how every man dragged to a couples baby shower looks," one Twitter user joked.

Ben Affleck is how every man dragged to a couples baby shower looks pic.twitter.com/sTqdt8oE9n — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) February 6, 2023

"Ben Affleck, blink if you're okay #Grammys," another wrote, while someone else referenced Affleck's recent Dunkin' campaign.

Ben Affleck, blink if you're okay #Grammys pic.twitter.com/qO6xBPAbXl — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 6, 2023

"Ben Affleck looks like he'd rather be at Dunkin'," the user wrote above a screenshot of his blank expression.

Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

During the show, Lopez presented Styles with the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. She and Affleck shared a table with Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian.

An ET eyewitness spotted Affleck and Lopez whispering to one another throughout the ceremony. GRAMMYs host Trevor Noah stopped to talk to the power couple, and at one point, Affleck went over to Adrien Brody to chat and pose for photos with him.

