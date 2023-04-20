Why Camila Cabello Fans Think Her New Song Is About Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello's new music is leaving fans guessing about her relationship status. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a snippet of her upcoming song and the lyrics allude to her weekend with ex boyfriend Shawn Mendes at Coachella.

"4.12 💐," she wrote next to the clip, hinting at the single's possible title.

"How come you're just so much better/is this gonna end ever/I guess so, f**k around and find out/Are you coming to Coachella, if you don't it's whatever/if you do honey, you'll be all I think about," she sings over the the slow ballad.

Fans took to the comments to react.

"SHAWNMILA IS BACK," one fan wrote in the comments.

"Camilaaaaa," another user added.

Other fans filled the comments with a series of emojis.

Cabello's new song comes after she and Mendes -- who ended their two-year relationship in 2021 -- were spotted packing on PDA during weekend one of Coachella.

Over the weekend, ET obtained video of the pair locking lips. In the clip, Mendes, 24, wears a white T-shirt, khakis and a blue headband tied around his neck and Cabello sports a white tank top and jeans while he grabs her face and they lean in to kiss each other.

At the time, a source told ET that the "Senorita" singers have been talking and "spending time with each other for months before Coachella."

Another source shared that the duo was not back together and just keeping things casual.

"They knew they were both heading to Coachella and had plans to meet up and hang out," the source says. "Shawn and Camila had been in touch the last few weeks and have cleared the air about their breakup. There is still a connection between them and both of them shared they still care about one another. It's very casual at this point."

However, fans have more to question after Camila and Shawn were recently spotted walking hand in hand during a stroll in Santa Monica, California.

Australian journalist Jessica Rendall, who is vacationing in the United States, tells ET, "My friends and I were looking for a place to eat last night after a day of sightseeing when we ran into Shawn and Camila on Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica."

"It was pretty wild. They were alone and just walking casually hand in hand. There wasn’t any security around them or anything. I couldn’t believe it. I looked up from my phone and made eye contact with Shawn and he could tell I recognized him. He kind of gave me a knowing nod and smile," she added. "Shawn and Camila were holding hands and seemed deep in conversation. They looked very comfortable, happy, and in love!"