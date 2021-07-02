Why Fans Think Taylor Swift and Adele Have a New Collaboration Coming Out

Taylor Swift and Adele fans are getting excited over a possible collaboration between the two superstars.

According to a fan screenshot from the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC), Taylor and Adele are registered together for a new song called "Broken Hearts." Under "AKA titles," it's also called "Shattered Hearts." Both women are listed as writers under their full names, Taylor Alison Swift and Adele Laurie Blue Adkins.

Last month, Taylor announced on her Instagram that the next album she'll be re-recording is her 2012 album, Red, which will be out Nov. 19. Some fans are speculating that the possible Adele collaboration could be included in Red (Taylor's Version). Following Fearless, Red will be the second album Swift re-records. Fearless (Taylor's Version), came out in April and featured six new songs.

"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Taylor reflected while announcing she'll be re-recording Red, which had hits like "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "22." "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."

The new album will include all 30 songs that were originally meant to go on the album, including a track that is 10 minutes long -- which some fans are speculating is the extended version of "All Too Well."

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Taylor and 33-year-old Adele are definitely friendly. Back in 2018, Taylor shared a selfie with Adele on Instagram after the "Someone Like You" singer attended a performance of Taylor's in London. Taylor also shared a selfie with Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling at the time.

"I'm so grateful for these women, for the words they've written and the worlds they've created through their art," Taylor Instagrammed. "So stoked to have you at the show in London."

In 2016, Adele also praised Taylor when talking about both artists pushing back against streaming their music.

"I love her -- how powerful she is," Adele said of Taylor in an interview with Time. "We'll get lumped together now because of it, but I think we would both feel the ability to say yes or no to things even if we weren't successful."