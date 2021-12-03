Why Jennifer Lopez Felt Marrying Alex Rodriguez 'Wasn't Right'

Jennifer Lopez knew marrying Alex Rodriguez "wasn't right." Multiple sources confirmed to ET that the 51-year-old entertainer and the 45-year-old former New York Yankee called it quits after a two-year-engagement and four years together.

A source tells ET, "The couple has called off their engagement and have decided their relationship has run its course," before sharing insight into how Lopez is feeling.

"Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn’t right," the source says. "Recently Alex’s character has been called into question and that didn’t sit right with Jennifer. The couple will always have respect for each other.”

Rodriguez's "character" was called into question earlier this year when rumors surfaced that he had been talking to Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Speculation first swirled during Southern Charm's reunion episode, when Craig Conover accused LeCroy of flying "to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player." LeCroy immediately denied doing so. She and Rodriguez were later connected by tabloids, with claims circulating that he had previously liked one of her Instagram posts.

A source previously told ET that "Alex Rodriguez never met Madison and doesn’t know her," while LeCroy told Page Six that she and Rodriguez "never met up," but did claim they'd "spoken on the phone."

ET previously reached out to Rodriguez and LeCroy for comment.

In an interview with Allure last month, Lopez revealed that she and Rodriguez participated in therapy amid quarantine.

"It has been actually really good," Lopez said of quarantine. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

Lopez is currently in the Dominican Republic while she's filming Shotgun Wedding. While Rodriguez visited her a couple weeks ago, he appears to be back in Miami, per his social media.

Prior to news breaking that she and Rodriguez had split, the Hustlers star posted a photo of her FaceTiming with her 13-year-old daughter, Emme, who was crying on her dad, Marc Anthony's, shoulder. "When they are sad but mommy and daddy are there #Cocunuts," she captioned the image. "I love you!! So proud of you..."

