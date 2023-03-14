Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Won't Address Selena Gomez Drama

Justin and Hailey Bieber aren't letting any drama inside of their love bubble. Over the past few weeks, the internet has been speculating a feud between Hailey and Justin's ex, Selena Gomez, which led to the actress deleting her social media.

However, a source tells ET that Mr. and Mrs. Bieber aren't letting the drama spill into their day-to-day lives and have no plans on addressing any parts of it.

"Hailey and Justin are doing fine. They don't want to continually deal with this repetitive, ongoing former relationship drama," the source says. "They are just taking things day by day and don’t want this to be something that impacts them negatively. Justin knows that speaking publicly about it will only amplify the situation and bring more attention to it, so they have been supporting each other privately."

Last month, social media hinted at a feud between Selena and Hailey. It started when a video showing Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift resurfaced, prompting Selena to come to her BFF's defense. In another incident, social media users accused Hailey and Kylie Jenner of making fun of Selena's eyebrows -- which Kylie denied, and Selena publicly praised her.

However, after the week-long drama, Selena announced she would be taking a break from social media.

When it comes to the Only Murders in the Building star, the source tells ET she isn't focusing on the drama either.

"Selena is staying in her lane and doing her own thing. She is dating and open to love," the source says. "She is focused on maintaining her health, while still being attentive to her fans. Selena has been going to therapy, leaning on her friends and family, and keeping her circle close."

As for any speculation that Justin and Selena would rekindle their romance -- there is no chance.

"Justin and Selena are not going to get back together," the source says. "That chapter has closed for both of them. Justin and Hailey are committed to each other."

Justin showed just how committed he is to his wife when the "Baby" singer took to Instagram to share a couple of intimate photos that he and his wife took during the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

"Me and my date ❤️ @vanityfair," the singer captioned a picture shared on Monday. On Tuesday, Justin posted another photo from the outing.

Last week, Hailey celebrated her husband on his birthday.

"29 never looked so good ☺️Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. ✨🥳," she wrote next to a series of pictures of her and Justin.