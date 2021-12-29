Why Kanye West Bought a House on Same Street as Ex Kim Kardashian

Despite his split from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West plans to stay as close as possible to his ex and their four children. ET learned earlier this week that the 44-year-old rapper purchased a $4.5 million home on the same street as his estranged wife.

"Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them," a source tells ET as to why Kanye purchased the residence in Hidden Hills, California, which boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms. "Kanye saw a house on Kim's block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it."

The source notes that the musician "thinks it will be easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other." Kim and Kanye are parents to 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

In addition to being near his children, the source adds that Kanye "also still wants to win [Kim] back."

"Kanye believes he still has a chance," says the source. "Kim is fine with Kanye buying the home because she feels like it will be easier to co-parent and watch their kids in privacy."

As for the two rekindling their relationship, Kim doesn't seem to be on the same page as her ex. Earlier this month, the 41-year-old reality star filed docs stating that her marriage to Kanye was unsalvageable. The docs also emphasized Kim's desire to "bifurcate the issue of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter, and to terminate the parties’ marital status."

The court date for their divorce hearing is set for March 22, though Kim is requesting that the courts "grant an early and separate trial on the issue of the dissolution of the status of the marriage apart from other issues...rather than delaying the dissolution until all other property and custody issues are resolved."

On top of this, Kim has been dating 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson. "Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn't know how he will react," a source told ET.

As for her romance with Pete, a source told ET, "Kim is giddy when Pete's around. Kim feels relaxed and comfortable with Pete and she definitely has that new crush feeling with him."