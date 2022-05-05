Why Kanye West Walked Out During Kim Kardashian's 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

Kanye "Ye" West was in support of Kim Kardashian hosting Saturday Night Live -- up until a point. On the most recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim shares with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, why her ex walked out during her SNL monologue back in October.

"He walked out on SNL, like mid-monologue. So, I haven't talked to him since," Kim shares, noting that it was joke she made about Kanye that made him leave. "He's upset at the fact that I said the reason I divorced him -- used the word divorced -- he wished I used the word 'filed for divorce.' And he’s upset that I also used the word ‘rapper.’ He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.'"

The joke she's referencing made headlines following her debut on SNL. "I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids,” she said in her monologue. “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

While speaking with Khloe, Kim admits that Kanye leaving mid-monologue upset her. "I’ve sat there through so many speeches that have not been the most comfortable for me, but that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and walk out and leave," she says. "He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants … I’ve never seen anything like it. Good for him, but hey, it’s not going to happen here."

During a confessional on The Kardashians, Kim is adamant that it was never her intention to embarrass Kanye. "I never want to offend anyone and I never want to hurt anyone, but also that’s what this monologue was for; it was to make a joke,” she explains. “I made fun of myself, I made fun of my mom, I made fun of everything that’s personal to me and it’s all fun and games and apparently it wasn’t to him."

The mother of four says that moment with Kanye on SNL changed her perspective. "We have four kids together. I always want to have a good, healthy relationship with him,” she notes. “But after SNL happened, I felt like, ‘OK, I need to focus on the [California] bar and I need to get new energy.’"

