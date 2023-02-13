Why Rihanna Saved Her Pregnancy Announcement for Super Bowl Halftime Show: Source

A source tells ET, "She knows it was a performance to remember and that is what she wanted. She loves that the performance also acted as such an exciting announcement for her and her family.

"Rihanna wanted to display a message of empowerment and to show that you can balance it all and make your dreams come true," the source adds. "She feels so confident and appreciative in this moment."

The Oscar-nominated singer took the stage for an epic performance during the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The show featured Rihanna teasing her baby bump while dancing on elevated platforms and performing a variety of her biggest hits.

She kicked off her performance with "B***h Better Have My Money," before launching into "Where Have You Been" and a medley of her most beloved tunes, including "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," and "S&M" to name just a few.

"Rihanna is thrilled with how her halftime performance went," the source says. "There were changes and tweaks up until the end, but she feels so happy with her choices and the final result."

While she didn't officially confirm her pregnancy news during her performance, Rihanna's rep confirmed the news to ET shortly after her fireworks-filled show.

Ahead of the big show, another source told ET that the singer is "the happiest she's ever been" as she spent time with her family and working on her performance. She even got her family involved in the process, with the source sharing that A$AP Rocky and their son -- born back in May -- attended her rehearsals.

"Rihanna is so excited. She is really focused on work and wants to wow her fans," the source added. "She's putting her all into it. She has been on a strict diet ahead of her halftime performance and trying to eat clean and be healthy."

For more on Rihanna's mind-blowing halftime show, check out the video below!