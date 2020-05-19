Why Rosalía Is Quarantining Without Her Family

Rosalía never expected to be quarantined without her family.

Just like many people around the world, the "Malamente" singer's plans and travel were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Rosalía reveals in a new interview with ELLE magazine that she was forced to isolate with her manager, Rebeca León, in Miami instead of heading back to Spain after the lockdowns were put into place.

"It’s always hard to be far from your family, in another country, and more so at a moment like this,” Rosalía explains. "But given the situation, I’m lucky to have great friends here in Miami I can lean on."

Aside from missing her family and friends, the 26-year-old Spanish singer has found it hard "to stop suddenly, since I’m a person who is always involved in lots of projects and traveling all over the place."

"What’s changed for me is realizing that from one day to the next, there are things that can cease to exist. It’s like the world stopped, literally," she notes.

Rosalía has kept fans entertained with her stylish quarantine selfies and the one-woman karaoke show she put on last month. Though, she knows that this time is also for reflection and keeping herself "mentally healthy."

"I’m making progress on my music, but notwithstanding, I wanted to remark on something that seems to be happening to a lot of people, myself included," the GRAMMY winner relays about her song, "Dolerme," which she released in March. "There’s this kind of pressure to be creative or busy most of the time, with lots of activities and progress, and I’m trying to run from that. I’m trying to do things that help keep me mentally healthy, and if that includes making music, then great."

"But I won’t lie -- there are days when I just watch a show and eat a packet of cookies," she adds.

Above all, she's taking nothing for granted and, reflecting on the past couple of years, is still in shock about her famous fans.

“Like, man, I don’t know! People who are a part of global pop culture! David Byrne came to my concert in New York. And Caetano Veloso. And Frank Ocean. I was having a heart attack!" she says. "The first video I ever made on my YouTube channel -- you can still see it -- is of me singing the only cover I’ve ever done. It was Frank Ocean’s ‘Thinkin Bout You.’ Oh my God!"

As for what's next for Rosalía, she's still working on her music in her makeshift recording studio and making art that is important to her.

“With music, you never know what will happen,” she says. “It’s not up to you. But if you make it from your heart and your truth, people will notice."

