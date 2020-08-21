Why 'Scream 5' Fans Think Selena Gomez Is Joining the Cast

Who's there? It could be Selena Gomez! The 28-year-old has sparked Scream 5 casting rumors after four main cast members of the upcoming horror sequel started following her on Instagram.

Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera are now all noticeably following the "Lose You to Love Me" singer on Instagram. Several sites also reported that Cox commented on one of Gomez's posts, "Can't wait to meet you," though the comment appears to have since been deleted.

The whole confirmed cast of "SCREAM 5" started following @selenagomez on Instagram. 👻🔪 pic.twitter.com/jVXVAwowdc — Selena Gomez Charts (@SelGOnCharts) August 20, 2020

Cox, of course, is also besties with Jennifer Aniston, who has been close friends with Gomez for years.

This past January, Gomez and Aniston gushed over one another during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Aniston was guest hosting.

"We've known each other for years," Aniston said of Gomez at the time. "You've been to my house. We've had pizza, a girl after my own heart."

In late July, Cox shared the news that she would be reprising her role as Gale Weathers in the hit franchise.

ET spoke with Arquette earlier this month about returning to the franchise with his ex-wife.

"Well, we co-parent," he told ET about his still-close relationship with Cox. "So, we're in touch quite a bit. It's great. But we always love working together. She's an incredible actress, so it'll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they're at. ... Co-starring's the easy part."

If Gomez joins the cast, there's still one important member who needs to sign on.

"We have to get Neve, that's the real thing," Arquette told ET of franchise star Neve Campbell. "She's the heart and soul of the Scream franchise, so to get Neve would be a really tremendous thing."

ET spoke with Campbell in May, and she definitely didn't shut down the possibility of reprising her beloved Scream role.

"The conversations are being had, that's for sure," Campbell said. "There was a lot of talk about it. I wasn't sure it was going to happen and I was approached six weeks ago, but the timing's not great right now, obviously. We're starting conversations, we're starting negotiations, but who knows how and when studios are going to open again."

