Why Sydney Sweeney Does Not Date 'Anyone in Entertainment'

When Sydney Sweeney dates someone, don't expect to recognize their name. In a new interview for Cosmopolitan's "Love Issue," the Euphoria actress elaborated on her decision to not date fellow famous people.

"I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system," she explained. "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back."

Though acting credits or a hit song are not on the 24-year-old's list of dating requirements, "a best friend" certainly is.

"I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of," Sweeney said, "and we laugh every single day."

While fans know Sweeney as Olivia from The White Lotus and Euphoria's Cassie, the actress opened up about the Sydney growing up in Spokane, Washington, before making the transition to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

"In Spokane, I played sports every day. My cousins were always over at my house, teaching me how to start fires with magnifying glasses. I miss my childhood a lot. I miss how beautiful the world looked and I miss having a family unit, my mom and dad and brother all in one place," she said. "After we moved to L.A. so I could act, finances were a huge stress. My dad lost his job and we went bankrupt. They always say, 'It wasn’t your fault.' It was. And when my parents were getting a divorce, my brother blamed me. But at first, I think they enjoyed L.A. It was an escape from routine. That's what I tell myself."

Now one of television's brightest stars, Sweeney's success has afforded her a full-circle moment.

"I just bought a house for the first time. It has a lot of similar features to the house that my family lost in Spokane," she said, referencing the home her parents sold in the move to California. "Little secret doors and laundry chutes. It really feels like I’m now able to start the life that I wanted to give to my family."

Continued Sweeney, "Sometimes I feel really guilty talking about it because I remember myself just three, four years ago not wanting to park in my school lot because I didn’t have a nice car. But then at the same time, I’m beyond proud of myself. I get teary thinking that I’m actually working and achieving my dreams."