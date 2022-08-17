Why Teresa Giudice Feels 'Totally Fine' About Joe and Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding

"I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren't coming. I'm totally fine with it," Teresa said. "You'll see it play out on TV... The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I'm all about that. I'm all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there."

As for what led to Joe and Melissa's wedding absence, Teresa only said, "You'll see it the way it plays out on TV, so I can't really say much on that."

Joe and Melissa, whose turbulent relationship with Teresa has long been documented on RHONJ, made headlines immediately after their wedding absence came to light.

"Something bad went down while filming the new season," a source told ET at the time. "It’s like Teresa wants Joe’s life to be ruined and at Melissa’s expense.”

"The sad part in all of this is that Teresa will not stop until Melissa and Joe are divorced," a second source alleged. "They have tried for years to have a relationship with Teresa, but are officially done trying. It’s sad but the situation is too toxic."

Louie addressed the Gorgas' absence in an Instagram comment shortly thereafter, telling fans that his wife's brother and sister-in-law "were missed" at the nuptials.

Joe and Melissa went on to break their silence about the situation on an episode of Melissa's On Display podcast.

On the podcast, Melissa said there were "a laundry list of reasons" she and her husband skipped Teresa's nuptials, hinting that "there was something that went down at the finale of filming the Real Housewives of New Jersey."

"There [were] plenty of reason[s] for Joe and I to say it would be very strange -- including everyone in that room, by the way -- to look at Joe and I to say, like, 'Yes, it would be very strange for you guys to just be sitting in the pews tomorrow, wishing them well on their wedding day,'" Melissa said. "It would be strange."

Despite their issues, it was still a difficult decision for Joe not to be at his only sibling's wedding. "We lost our parents and, to me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life," Joe said. "It was bad."

Though it was hard, Joe believes that Teresa didn't want him, his wife, or his children involved in his wedding. "She hates us," he accused. "She really didn’t want us there."

Even with the family drama surrounding her nuptials, Teresa said on her podcast that "everything was the way it was supposed to be" on her wedding day.

"Teresa and Louie's wedding is the way it was supposed to be. So happy with it. I'm happy with it in my heart. Thank you, guys," she said. "I know my parents were with me. It was supposed to rain and it didn't. It was, like, the most perfect day ever. So happy."

As for how she's feeling now as a newly married woman, Teresa said she's "still in la la land... still in my love bubble."

"Louie and I felt the love [at our wedding]," she said. "It was so powerful, so transparent. It moved us so much. That's what I wanted, and I got what I wanted."