Will Poulter Is 'Having a Blast' Filming 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (Exclusive)

“I’m having a blast,” Will Poulter told ET about filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which he stars as Adam Warlock.

As filming has continued on the third installment of the Galaxy saga, writer and director James Gunn has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes moments from the set, including a blurry first look at the 29-year-old actor as Warlock. Not only that, but Gunn has nothing but praise for the MCU newcomer, telling Screen Rant that he is “killing it” on set.

I was taking a photo of me & Adam Warlock on the set of #GotGVol3 and somehow this is what I got. 😳 #CosmicPowers pic.twitter.com/1Ew3spDKf6 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2022

When those comments were relayed to the actor, he was surprised to hear such positive feedback. “It’s crazy, man, to have James’ vote of confidence,” Poulter shared while promoting his lead role in Hugh Laurie’s BritBox adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? “Even in giving me the role, you know, meant a lot. And the fact that he’s been complimentary in saying that -- I mean, I have no evidence to prove that that’s true, that I’m killing it whatsoever -- it’s very kind.”

“I’m loving working for him,” the actor continued. “Much like Hugh [Laurie], he’s very funny and a very intelligent person. And the combination of the two, when you’re filming anything with a kind of comedic backbone to it as in the case of the Guardians, it’s a real pleasure.”

He adds, “James’ direction is fantastic. It affords so much opportunity for improvisation and experimentation.”

While he is enjoying his time on set, joining the MCU has required the actor to follow a rigorous diet and workout regimen. Although the results of his dramatic physical transformation caught the attention of fans over the past year, he “wouldn’t recommend anyone do what I did to get ready for that job.”

In a recent interview with The Independent, the actor explained that it proved difficult being confined to “a very, very specific diet” that, at times, included “quantities of food you wouldn’t necessarily want to ingest. And other times not enough food.”

That said, Poulter has been a longtime admirer of the film series starring Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

“I’ve always thought it was really a kind of creative and interesting planet of its own with the Marvel Universe. And I’m just beyond thrilled to have been welcomed into that amazing group of people who are responsible for making it,” he previously told ET, adding, “I’m very excited nonetheless and feeling very grateful to have a role.”

And when it comes to playing someone like Warlock, who has an otherworldly, storied past in the Marvel Comics, “I love a challenge, and I love being stretched, you know,” he said. “I love any opportunity to play characters to feel kind of away from home, so to speak.”