Will Smith Poses in Front of 'Fresh Prince' House That's for Rent

Will Smith's former kingdom can be yours -- for five nights only. On Sunday, the 51-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and DJ Jazzy Jeff in front of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house. Smith and Jeff both starred on the sitcom from 1990 to 1996.

In the selfie, the pair is all smiles as Smith announces that they've teamed up with AirBNB to rent out the iconic home in honor of the show's 30th anniversary.

"YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house??" Smith captioned the pic. "We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th"

AirBNB shared more details about the opportunity and pics of the home on Instagram.

The images show a graffiti-decorated wall, a curated record collection, a baseball cap and basketball shoe collection, a throne fit for a king, and a stunning swimming pool.

On their website, the company revealed that the a portion of the home -- which includes one bedroom, one bathroom, a dining room, an outdoor lounge, and the pool area -- will be available to Los Angeles County residents to rent when bookings begin on Sept. 29.

The rental will be available on five dates -- Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14 -- for a maximum of two people. In honor of the show's milestone anniversary, it'll only cost $30 to rent it out for one night. Additionally, the company will make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia the mark the occasion.

The news comes after HBO Max announced that it's reuniting the cast of the beloved sitcom for an anniversary special. Last week, Smith shared a pic from the filming of the reunion. The photo featured Smith, Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Additionally, Smith revealed that he sat down with the original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, for the first time in 27 years as part of the special. Hubert was on the sitcom for three seasons, before she was fired and replaced by Reid. Hubert had previously bashed the show, as well as Smith.

The reunion, which will air on HBO Max around Thanksgiving, and promises to be a "funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and more special surprise guests," per a press release. It was also announced that all 148-episodes of Fresh Prince are now available to watch on the streaming platform.

Smith also recently announced that Peacock picked up the drama reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for two seasons.

Set in modern-day, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic adaptation of the '90s sitcom starring Smith. The show will lean into the series' original premise, following Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air, but in a more serious and gritty way.

