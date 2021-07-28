Will Smith Stars as Venus and Serena Williams' Father in First 'King Richard' Trailer

All week, the Tokyo Olympics have been doling out packages teasing the backstories of some of the world's greatest athletes. But the GOAT is getting the full biopic treatment in the upcoming King Richard, about Venus and Serena Williams' rise to tennis greatness with Will Smith starring as their father, Richard Williams.

For a coach who has been called relentless, unapologetic and unconventional, King Richard's first trailer lets the man explain himself up top, in a scene in which CPS pays a visit to the Williams house. "I don't even mind you saying we're hard on these kids, you know why? 'Cause we are," Smith's Richard says. "That's our job. To keep them off these streets. You want to check on the kids? Let's check on the kids: We've got future doctors and lawyers, plus a couple tennis stars in this house."

With the blessing of Venus and Serena themselves (who serve as executive producers), the biopic explores their life on and off the court, growing up in Compton and following the 78-page plan that Richard made for the girls' whole career before they were even born. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play Venus and Serena, respectively, with Aunjanue Ellis as their mother, Oracene "Brandi" Williams, and Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen.

"I think you might just have the next Michael Jordan," says coach Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal) in the trailer, to which Richard replies, "Oh no, brother man. I've gots me the next two."

King Richard is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on Nov. 19.