Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler to Reprise 'Sex and the City' Roles in Revival

And just like that...four more Sex and the Cityfavorites are back for the upcoming revival series!

Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler will all reprise their SATC roles in the upcoming series And Just Like That..., HBO Max announced on Wednesday.

Garson returns as Stanford Blatch, GBF to queen bee Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker); Cantone brings back Anthony Marentino, Charlotte York's (Kristin Davis) friend and former wedding planner; Eigenberg reprises his role as Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon) husband, Steve Brady; and Handler returns as Charlotte's husband, Harry Goldenblatt.

The announcement follows last month's news that Mr. Big himself, Chris Noth, will also be reprising his role in And Just Like That....

Last we saw of Carrie and her onscreen other half, the two tied the knot in the first Sex and the City movie and overcome any fears of losing their spark in Sex and the City 2. The state of their relationship today is to be seen, however, as Carrie's other love interest, Aidan Shaw, is also returning for "quite a few" episodes, as recently revealed by John Corbett.

The sequel series will pick up as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte now navigate their 50s, but the cast won't all be Sex and the City regulars: Sara Ramírez joined the ensemble as a queer podcaster named Che Diaz, one of a number of new regulars that are expected to be women of color.

And Just Like That... is set to film this summer and stream on HBO Max.