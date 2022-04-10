Willow Smith Joins Camila Cabello for Debut Live Performance of 'Psychofreak' on 'SNL'

Camila Cabello hit the Saturday Night Live stage for her second stint at musical guest and brought along her recent collaborator, Willow Smith.

Just a day after dropping her newest album, Familia, Cabello took to the Studio 8H stage to belt out two tracks from the new tune.

She started things off with a performance of "Bam Bam" -- the first single off the album, which she released last month. The high-energy tune deals with heartbreak and break-ups, and features lyrics including, "You said you hated the ocean, but you're surfin' now/ I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now."

So, needless to say, most of her fans have taken the song as an allusion to her split from Shawn Mendes. However, the bright, colorful outfits and up-tempo tune made the first performance a hit among her fans online.

one thing about camila cabello is that she is going to PERFORM pic.twitter.com/zn764jY3zt — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) April 10, 2022

Pretty sure I just became a member of the Camila Cabello fan club. I know nothing about her music, FTR. — Matthew Olivarez (@MattEOlivarez) April 10, 2022

This has to be my favorite Bam Bam performance yet! 😭 The outfit, the vocals, the choreo, the stage design??? 🤌✨



CAMILA CABELLO THE WOMAN YOU ARE!



CAMILA ON SNLpic.twitter.com/J3AjdOFb6G — 𝑫. | 𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘘𝘶𝘪𝘦𝘵 🤫 (@_decxdence) April 10, 2022

Later in the episode, she took the stage for the second time and was joined by Smith for a performance of their tune "Psychofreak."

The pair donned their most neo-futurist cyberpunk attire for the occasion, with Cabello rocking a genuinely confusing but fascinating black latex outfit complete with red latex gloves. Smith, meanwhile, stood out against the starkly dark backdrop in a crimson coat with thigh-high black leggings as she played the guitar.

CAMILA CABELLO AND WILLOW ATE THIS UP OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/ckTBZkzRLb — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) April 10, 2022

The performance comes on the heels of their trippy music video, which dropped on Friday and featured both artists in particularly racy, futuristic ensembles and mind-melting visuals.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 8:30 p.m. PT, 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.