Willow Smith Talks Self-Expression in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show

One of the newcomers to Rihanna’s fashion show is Willow Smith, who makes multiple appearances in the singer’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, a stunning showcase of her Fall 2020 collection. The 19-year-old performer along with rapper Rico Nasty are some of the many notable actors, models and performers to join Rihanna in celebrating all things self-expression.

Both women first appear in a section called “mood,” when Rihanna opens up about the transformative power of fashion and beauty. The show then cuts to other young artists and models, like Ciarda Hall, Precious Lee and Soo Joo Park, who talk about the power of changing their looks to fit their current state of emotion.

“I always want my art and my fashion to be where I express that evolution,” Willow, who has most recently appeared as co-host of Red Table Talk alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, says while sporting her signature cropped hair and wearing a satin wrap pajama top paired with a black bra-and-underwear set.

Getty Images

“Like, if I wear Burberry, I might feel classy. If I put on some Doc Martins, that might mean I'm gonna kick a b*tch in the face,” Rico, who is in a pink, lace bodysuit, adds.

The 23-year-old rapper, who switches into a lavender look, and Willow eventually re-emerge for the finale of the nearly hour-long fashion show. There, the likes of Erika Jayne, Irina Shayk and Paris Hilton all model the Fall 2020 collection in an energetic, dance-filled performance.

Getty Images

After the show premiered on the streaming platform, Rico took to Instagram to celebrate. “So Happy To Be Apart Of This Amazing Show Thank You,” she shared.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is now streaming on Amazon.