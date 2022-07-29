WWE Couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Share Their Adorable Love Story (Exclusive)

WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have a cute-meet story, though it almost never happened because Ford was a little hesitant to get the ball rolling!

The loving couple invited ET's Rachel Smith to their Orlando home where they spoke about their adorable love story (#goals), the possibility of expanding their family and how they want to celebrate their next wedding anniversary. Ford's the first one to admit that it was Belair who took initiative, even if there was mutual interest.

"It was a mutual thing, but I was the one that was kinda, like, a little hesitant and she, you know, like always, took the lead," Ford says.

Belair still remembers the first words that came out of her mouth when she laid eyes on his Adonis-esque 6-foot-1, 230-pound frame.

"The first time I saw him," Belair recalls, "I was telling my friends, 'Ooh, that is a beautiful man. Keep him away from me,' and they did not."

So a group of friends that included Belair and Montez wound up going out one night for sushi, and Belair laid out her plan.

"I was trying to get with him and flirt with him and he was just not paying any attention," Belair says. "So finally I was like, 'OK, I give up.' And then, all of a sudden out of nowhere, he just turns to me and he's like, 'I like your makeup.'"

Belair's reaction?

"I was like, 'What?!' He goes, 'Well, I always like your makeup,' and I was like, 'Oh, that means you've always been watching me!'" she says.

So, makeup, eh? Well, Ford admits he was nervous.

"I just didn't know exactly what to say," Ford explains. "That was the first thing that popped up!"

Belair says she then grabbed Ford's cell phone and stored her seven digits. One problem, though. Ford said it was the wrong number! Belair admits it was, in fact, the wrong number, but she didn't mean to give him the wrong number.

Unbeknownst to Ford, he fired off text messages thinking Belair would reply, but all he got in return was radio silence.

Belair also wondered why Ford hadn't texted her. She admits getting sad, but they eventually straightened it all out. Fast forward to June 2018, the couple tied the knot, and they now share two children -- a son, Liam, and a daughter, Morgan.

The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary at an Al Capone murder mystery dinner and show. They even dressed up for the occasion, with full-on mobster looks.

It was exciting, Belair says, but they want to go big for their fifth anniversary and celebrate with family. There's also talk about possibly expanding their brood.

"It's not a matter of if, but when," Belair says.

But, there's one stipulation. Belair says if she does get pregnant with their third child, Ford promised he'd take a year off from wrestling and be by her side throughout the pregnancy.

For now, the couple is focused on WWE's SummerSlam, one of WWE's "Big Five" events. It's slated to go down Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. It'll also stream exclusively in the U.S. on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

When the event comes to a close, Belair and Ford hope to be holding championship belts together. Belair, the current Raw Women's Champion, will defend her title against a familiar foe in Becky Lynch. Ford and his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, take on the Usos brothers, Jey and Jimmy, in the unified WWE Tag Team Championship.