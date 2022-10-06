Wynonna Judd Responds to Rumor That She's Feuding With Sister Ashley Judd Over Mom Naomi Judd's Estate

Wynonna Judd is opening up about her relationship with sister Ashley Judd in the wake of their mother's death.

As ET previously reported, Naomi Judd -- who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April at age 76 -- did not explicitly name daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her will. The late country legend appointed her husband of more than 30 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate, while rumors began to surface suggesting a rift between her famous daughters over the will.

Now, in a People interview, Wynonna insists "there is no argument" regarding the legal document or her relationship with Ashley. The 58-year-old country singer also shares that she and Ashley, 54, will "split" Naomi's estate after Strickland dies, and that they have no plans to contest the will.

"Someone told me while I was at Ashley's house, 'Hey, did you know that they're saying this about you?' I went, 'Huh? I'm fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'" Wynonna tells People. "Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?"

Wynonna insists that she's "not savvy enough" to contest the legal document, saying: "It never occurred to me."

"I am the last person in this family -- and if Ashley was here, I'd hope she'd agree with me -- who knows stuff like this," she says.

Wynonna admits that her relationship with Ashley hasn't always been smooth sailing, noting that they were "separated at age 14 and 18 by success" and have "missed out on a lot of time together."

"As sisters, we disagree on so much," she says. "But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, 'She was quite the character.'"

The country star shares that their relationship has greatly benefitted from working with a life coach.

"Ashley and I are very different people, and we are learning that we have more in common than we don't," she admits. "That's really interesting, because when you're younger, you think there's more disconnect. We had a really deep conversation the other day, and we got through it and nobody got hurt."

She continues, "In my disagreements with Ashley and Mom, I never gave up loving them, because I knew behind all that, there was someplace to meet and connect upon. I tell people: Try to find something that you have in common. Ashley and I, when it all goes to hell, can play cards and get along."

When all is said and done, "the best revenge is living well," Wynonna declares, "and the relationship I have with my sister is the most powerful in my life."

“I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and of course, the fans," she said in a statement last month. "I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds music one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget.”

Wynonna confirmed the tour would go on as planned during the CMT's Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration.

"I made a decision, that after a lot of thought, I’m gonna have to honor her, I'm gonna do this tour, because that’s what you would want," Wynonna explained. "And mama once told me, ‘Give them what they want. Not what you want.'"

“So tonight, as we close. I say the show must go on," she continued. "As hard as it may be, and we will show up together. And you will carry me as you carried me for 38 years, once again. Because I honestly didn’t think I could do it. I didn’t know if I could go on without her. Life is so strange, it’s so devastatingly beautiful what happened here tonight so we will continue. That’s what she would want, right?”