Wynonna Judd Says Touring After Naomi Judd's Death Is 'Healing,' Infant Granddaughter Is Giving Her 'Hope'

The 58-year-old country singer stopped by for an interview and performance Monday morning on Today, opening up and getting teary over a new song she's writing called "Broken and Blessed." Wynonna said her current emotional state is "somewhere between hell and hallelujah."

"These shows are healing me, one show at a time, and all my friends are coming," she shared with host Hoda Kotb. "It's like the greatest party you throw yourself before the end."

Wynnona said she has been moved by seeing "up to four generations" of fans at her performances. "It's a crazy time," she gushed, "because it's not about show business. This is a celebration of life."

As ET previously reported, Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April at age 76. She and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame just one day after her death.

Shortly after, Wynonna confirmed that she would continue on with the planned The Judds: The Final Tour on her own, saying it's what her mother would have wanted. The arena tour kicked off last month, with 15 new dates just added. The tour is expected to include star-studded tributes to Naomi from fellow artists including Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Kelsea Ballerini.

During her Monday set on Today, Wynonna kicked things off with a solo performance of "Why Not Me" before she was joined on-stage by McBride for a lively rendition of "Girls Night Out."

"It's incredibly overwhelming," Wynonna said of the outpouring of support she's received from the country music community. "It's like a funeral when you have your entire family there, and yet you wouldn't have it any other way -- even though it's the hardest thing to do sometimes, being present."

As she works her way through each show, Wynonna said she's on a roller coaster of emotions.

"I will cry and then go right into the next song," she shared, revealing that she keeps a box of tissues on-hand at all times.

"It's fun," she added. "I'm real and I'm broken and I'm blessed and I'm sassy and I'm crying and I'm snotting through the songs."

At home, Wynonna said that it's her 6-month-old granddaughter, Kaliyah, who keeps her grounded.

"She looks right through me," Wynonna said. "She gives me hope. ... They give you something to think about other than yourself."

The singer also cracked that "it's nice to be with her because she doesn't care what I look like."

Earlier this year, in announcing the birth of her grandchild with a personal post, Wynonna opened up about doing the "healing work" to break the cycle of family dysfunction.

Wynonna shared that she is taking the necessary steps towards becoming a better grandmother and breaking the cycles of generational trauma that has plagued her family for years. “I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work,” she wrote in May.

On Monday, Wynonna opened up about how working with her grief counselor and life coach is helping her move through day-to-day life.

"I call them and I say, 'I don't understand why' and they'll say, 'Ask yourself, 'What?' 'What can you do?'" she said. "They help me shift over to another land. They help me go, 'I can do something.' ... 'What can I do this minute to get to the next right thing?'"

Tickets for The Judds' newly-added tour dates are on sale now.