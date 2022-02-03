'Yellowstone' Is Returning for 5th Season, Starts Production in May

Not to worry, Yellowstone fans! The Dutton family is heading back to the small screen.

The hit drama series is returning for a fifth season, Paramount Network announced on Thursday. While the premiere date remains a mystery, the network did share that production on the next season will begin in May. As for who viewers can expect to see when the show returns, guest stars Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) were promoted to series regulars and will star along with more of the series' familiar faces: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Fore Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bone, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. The cast is currently in the running for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone," executive producer David C. Glasser said in a statement. "The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences."

While the show already unveiled its fourth season finale, fans can fill the void until next season by bingeing the series' prequel, 1883, which is available on Paramount+.

But if you're still playing catch-up on last season, we won't spoil the surprises for the big finale -- but ET has you covered here when you're ready!