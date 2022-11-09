'Yellowstone's Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille Tease 'Really Immense' Changes for Kayce and Monica in Season 5

Kayce and Monica are about to go through the ringer. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Yellowstone stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille ahead of the show's season 5 premiere, and they teased the challenges the beloved couple will face in the weeks ahead.

At the end of season 4, fans got a hint that trouble was ahead for Kayce and Monica, when Kayce told his pregnant wife that he saw "the end of us" in a vision.

"I think the end, the whole point is you don't know what it meant," Grimes told ET. "Was it about them breaking up? Was it about them dying? We don't know what 'the end of us' really meant. I think in season 5 there's a little more clarity on what that was all about."

Concern about the couple's future only grew when the trailer for season 5 was released, as it showed Monica with short hair, and, in Native American culture, a haircut can signify a dramatic loss.

"That is true," Asbille acknowledged of her character's hair change. "I think you're on to something there. I'll try to dance around this spoiler, but yes, I think it does mean more than just a new 'do."

"What they go through changes them [in a] really immense way that I think will inform their place in the family and what's next for the Dutton Ranch," she added.

While other members of the Dutton family may be focused on John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) rise to governor, Kayce and Monica will be more concerned with their immediate circle in season 5.

"We're sort of always in our own little world," Grimes explained. "I think John becoming the governor isn't the first of the priority list. I don't think it really changes much, especially for us 'cause what we go through this season, we have a lot on our plate emotionally and in all these other ways."

Though Grimes and Asbille have more intel about their characters and the show's future than fans do, Asbille joked that creator Taylor Sheridan "loves keeping us in the dark" when it comes to major plot points.

"I think he likes [us] to experience [it] the way the audience experiences it," Grimes agreed. "I think he also is kind of writing it as it goes as well. I know he knows how this whole thing ends 'cause he told me that, but I have no idea what that is. I actually like it that way. It's a good way to approach it."

Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.