Yolanda Hadid Says She's 'Waiting Patiently' for Daughter Gigi's Baby to Be Born

Yolanda Hadid can't wait to be a grandmother. The 56-year-old former model took to Instagram on Friday to share a couple photos of herself with her pregnant daughter, Gigi Hadid. In the first black-and-white pic, Gigi is showing off her bare baby bump while sitting outside in a chair. Yolanda is kneeling on the ground and cradling her daughter's belly.

The second pic shows Gigi, Yolanda and Bella Hadid's hands on the expectant mother's stomach.

"Waiting patiently for her angel to be born…" Yolanda captioned her sweet post.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Yolanda shared another black-and-white pic of her daughter from a pregnancy photoshoot.

"The precious cycle of life…." she captioned the shot.

The 25-year-old model and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting a baby girl soon. However, earlier this week, fans speculated she had already given birth after her father, Mohammad Hadid, reportedly posted a message to his "little grandchild" on Wednesday.

In July, a source told ET that Hadid and Malik, were "excited to welcome their daughter very soon."

"Gigi has been enjoying pregnancy and everyone around her knows she'll be the best mom," the source said. "Gigi publicly hasn’t shared much because she knows now is not the time to share everything as there is much more important things going on in the world like coronavirus and BLM. Gigi feels her platform is better used to highlight and bring awareness to those things right now."

"Gigi hasn’t been private with family and friends," ET's source added. "She’s documented everything and shares photos and her progress with the people around her.”

For more on her pregnancy, see below.