Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands During Supermarket Trip in London

Fresh off of fashion month and awards season, Zendaya was back to spending time with Tom Holland. Over the weekend, the Spider-Man stars were spotted in London showing minimal PDA while taking a stroll.

Zendaya and Tom, both 26, were casual as they held hands and cups of coffee during their walk. Zendaya rocked a pair of light denim with a black jacket. Tom kept things cozy in a pair of brown pants, a crewneck and a backwards cap.

The lowkey couple's outing in the U.K. comes after the Euphoria actress put her style -- and new chocolate bob -- on display during Paris Fashion Week. Zendaya was all legs as she showed off her style during the Louis Vuitton womenswear presentation. Prior to the outing overseas, the actress was stunning in Valentino during the 2023 SAG Awards.

BACKGRID

Just because she was far away, it didn't stop Tom from celebrating his lady. The Spider-Man star took to the comments to leave a series of heart eye emojis under Zendaya's outfit pics.

"I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that," Zendaya said of having her former co-star and boyfriend to help her detach from the heavy role she's taken on in the HBO drama. "This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then."