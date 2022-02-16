Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands in Color-Coordinated Looks for Date Night

Zendaya and Tom Holland aren't hiding their love during their latest outing. The couple and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were photographed holding hands and leaving a New York City hotel together on Wednesday night.

Amid New York Fashion Week, the two lovebirds were stylishly dressed as they headed out on a date night. The Dune star rocked a black oversized shirt dress with a black belt, tights and dark heels. Spider-Man himself looked sophisticated in a black turtleneck and light gray suit with black dress shoes. Both stars wore matching black face masks.

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

Just earlier in the day, the couple was seen shopping inside the Prada store in New York City. The two refrained from much PDA during their rare public outing, but the actor was seen holding Zendaya's arm while at their SUV. The two were also spotted holding hands as they left dinner in NYC on Tuesday evening.

The A-list pair has been spending a lot of time together. Last month, Zendaya and Holland visited his family in London, England.

While the twosome are relatively private about their romance, back in November Holland explained why they like to keep a low profile.

"I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," Holland told GQ, adding that he and the actress "sort of felt robbed of our privacy" when the pics of them kissing surfaced. "It’s not a conversation that I can have without her… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together."

Zendaya added, "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

