Zendaya Announces 2 Special 'Euphoria' Episodes to Premiere on HBO

Are you ready to feel euphoric? Two new special episodes of the acclaimed drama Euphoria will soon be coming to HBO.

Zendaya -- who stars as the troubled teenage addict Rue Bennett in the dark, psychedelic drama -- took to social media on Monday to announce the news.

The 24-year-old actress posted a snapshot showing a close-up shot of an eye, with Rue reflected in the ocean blue iris.

"We really missed them," Zendaya captioned the pic, referring to Rue and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) to whom the deep blue eye belongs. "Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo."

According to a press release from HBO, the two special episodes -- which serve as long-form interstitial stories that lead into season 2, which was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic -- pick up right after the events of the season 1 finale.

"In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue as she celebrates Christmas," the press released teased.

Zendaya made history at this year's Emmy Awards when she became the youngest person ever to win in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in Euphoria.

ET spoke with the actress after the ceremony, and she opened up a bit about the special episodes and plans for the second season.

"All I can really say is that season 2 won't happen for a while," she said. "But we do have a couple bridge episodes that we're shooting currently that aren't really part of season 1 or season 2 but kind of give people a little something different with Euphoria to hold us over a little bit until we're able to do a full season 2."

"But I'm very happy with the work that we're doing so far, and I can't wait for everyone to see it, really," she added.

The first new special episode of Euphoria premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.