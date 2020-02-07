Zendaya, Yalitza Aparicio, Constance Wu and More Stars Invited to Join the Academy

More then 800 invitations were sent Tuesday, with 36% of the invites going to people of color and 45% being sent to women.

Additionally, 49% of invitees are based outside of the United States, in a total of 68 different countries.

Atlanta's Zazie Beetz, Oscar-nominated Roma star Yalitza Aparicio, Knives Out actress Ana de Armas and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne are among those who were asked to join as voting members, along with Bobby Cannavale, Eva Longoria, Niecy Nash, Brian Tyree Henry, Udo Kier, Tim McGraw, Ben Mendelsohn, Lakeith Stanfield, Florence Pugh and many others.

Notably, Booksmart director Olivia Wilde, as well as the film's stars, Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, were invited as well.

The list includes a total of 75 Oscar nominees, 15 Oscar winners and five Scientific and Technical Awards recipients. The Academy excitedly announced that it had surpassed its previously stated goal of doubling the number of women and people of color in its membership by 2020.

"The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences," Academy President David Rubin said in a statement released Wednesday. "We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now."

"We take great pride in the strides we have made in exceeding our initial inclusion goals set back in 2016, but acknowledge the road ahead is a long one," Academy CEO Dawn Hudson added in the Academy's public announcement. "We are committed to staying the course… We look forward to continuing to foster an Academy that reflects the world around us in our membership, our programs, our new Museum, and in our awards."

The Academy announced last month that the 93rd Academy Awards will be postponed until April 25 -- two months later than originally planned -- due to the coronavirus outbreak. As such, the eligibility window has also been extended beyond the traditional Dec. 31 deadline to Feb. 28, 2021. Oscar nominations will be announced March 15.