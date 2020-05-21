'Zenimation' First Look: Take a Moment of Mindfulness, Disney-Style (Exclusive)

It's time for a moment of mindfulness, Disney-style.

Now more than ever, you must take time to unplug, relax and refresh your senses -- which just so happens to be the point of Disney+'s new series, Zenimation. Walt Disney Animation Studios has crafted 10 episodes of animated soundscape soothingness, and ET can exclusively debut your first look (above).

"Whether it’s baby Moana being called by the ocean, Anna and Kristoff walking through an icy forest or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become an aural experience like no other with the sounds of ocean waves, an icy forest and soaring flight," Disney teases. You'll also find calm courtesy of The Lion King, Mulan and more.

Each episode of Zenimation, which hails from creator David Bess, is five to seven minutes long, and they're all streaming on Disney+ on May 22.

Disney+