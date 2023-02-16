Zero From 'Holes' Performs the Soundtrack Hit 'Dig It' 20 Years Later -- and It Still Slaps

It's been almost 20 years since the film adaptation of Holes, starring Shia LaBeouf and Kleo Thomas, was released. But fans of the children's classic were given a special treat when Thomas, who played Zero (a.k.a. Hector Zeroni), performed the soundtrack's hit song, "Dig It," which was originally recorded by the D-Tent boys in the film.

Thomas surprised the Disney-loving crowd at Be Our Guest NYC, performing the song live for the first time.

"Surprised the audience and performed DIG IT for the first time EVER! What a moment! #holestiktok #hectorzeroni #stanleyyelnats #thatstoodamnbad #beourguest #beourguestnyc @beourguest_nyc," Thomas wrote on TikTok.

In the clip, the 34-year-old actor stepped out on stage in a red letterman jacket with the name "Zeroni" and the number 0 across the back.

He leapt on stage, rapping the lyrics from the tune as the crowd cheered and danced along. At the end of his performance, everyone chanted, "Zero, Zero, Zero!"

For more former Disney stars, check out the links below.