Ziwe Says Her Dream Talk Show Guest Is Elizbeth Holmes of Theranos Infamy (Exclusive)

Ziwe has her comedy sights set on a particularly controversial dream guest!

The late night talk show queen, host of her self-titled series ZIWE, walked the carpet at this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday evening, and she spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about who she'd interview on her show if she could pick anyone.

"I mean, there’s an infinite amount of people [I'd like to have on], but my number one guest is Elizabeth Theranos," Ziwe said, referring to Elizabeth Holmes, the infamous founder and CEO of Theranos who was later convicted of criminal fraud and is currently out on bond as she awaits sentencing in September.

"I don't think she’s coming to this party," Ziwe added with a smile. "But if she was, I would love to talk to her."

Holmes is also the subject of the biographical miniseriesThe Dropout -- starring Amanda Seyfried as the disgraced tech entrepreneur -- which is streaming on Hulu.

"Emily Ratajkowski is someone I’m interviewing this season so you’ll get to see her on the show," Ziwe continued. "But you’re going to absolutely gag when you find out who I'm interviewing on this season. Some anonymous people, some very famous celebs, it's going to be great!"

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

As for the look she wore to the always-stylish Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Ziwe stunned in a shiny, purple Sergio Hudson dress that she says she chose due to "comfort."

"This is a comfortable slip dress," Ziwe said of her chic look. "I feel like a widow in 1950s, like Zsa Zsa Gábor vibes."

Season 2 of ZIWE premieres Sunday, May 1 on Showtime.