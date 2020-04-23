Zoë Kravitz Reveals How She's Staying in Catwoman Shape During Quarantine

"There's a guy standing at my window right now telling me to shut up."

So jokes Zoë Kravitz when the topic of The Batman comes up, the delayed but still forthcoming DC film starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and Kravitz as Catwoman herself. While filming on the movie was halted on March 14 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kravitz tells Vanity Fair that she is finding ways to maintain her Catwoman training.

"It's not like the studio called and said, 'Don't get fat, b*tch,'" she says. "The first couple weeks that I self-quarantined, I remember texting the director, Matt [Reeves], and I was like, 'We might have to make the cat suit a few sizes bigger when this is over.'"

Kravitz had been training for "four or five" months ahead of production, so when forced to stay at home, she says, "I quickly decided to get my sh*t together." Her current Catwoman training consists of virtual sessions with her trainer, David Higgins, five days a week.

"It's actually been really great because it's been giving me some kind of structure, because I do it at the same time and it also makes the weekends feel like a weekend," Kravitz says. "I don't work out on the weekends and it gives me just, 'oh, it's a different kind of a day.' So it's actually been really great just for my mental health."

And it can't be all Catwoman, all the time, as the actor, like the rest of us, is prioritizing comfort amid all this. "Food, wine and weed. It's my favorite things right now," she explains. "So I'm definitely eating whatever the f**k I want. But yeah, try to stay in decent shape so I don't have to start from scratch."

The Batman stars Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, alongside Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Taking into account the production hiatus, Warner Bros. confirmed the release date has been pushed back to Oct. 1, 2021.