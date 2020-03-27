'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': Watch Zoey Sing Gnarls Barkley's 'Crazy' in This Sneak Peek

Is Zoey going a little crazy?

On Sunday's episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Zoey (Jane Levy) suffers a glitch in her superpowers when she suddenly finds herself singing and dancing elaborate musical numbers for all to see, instead of secretly watching everyone else's innermost heart songs. As you can imagine, things get a little more than awkward.

In a sneak peek from the episode (watch below), Zoey has the uncontrollable urge to sing Gnarls Barkley's jam, "Crazy," at SPRQPOINT headquarters. Thinking she's singing in her own head, Zoey finds out from Max (Skylar Astin) that she actually performed the song in public.

"Did I just sing out loud?" Zoey asks, a bit embarrassed.

"Um... yeah," Max says, slightly amused.

"Like alone or with dancers," Zoey asks for clarification.

"I don't... see any dancers?" he answers, a little confused by the question.

"That's really weird. I thought there were dancers...," she says, even more worried about her mental state. "Do you think something's weird with my powers?!" Watch the clip below.

"I am so grateful to be able to play this part. I do think that it's a show about our shared humanity and it's a show about empathy, and love and connection. And in some ways it's a show about celebrating life, and life is short and our relationships are what matter," Levy tells ET. "It's rare as an actor to get a job and it's rare as an actor to get a job that speaks so directly to your sensibility and your sense of humor and your specific talents. You don't always get the opportunity to stretch yourself in the way that I get to in this show. I get to do slapstick comedy, I get to do farce, I get to do musical theater, I get to do rooted family drama, I get to do physical comedy."

"So it's a real special moment for me in my life and in my career as an actress," she adds. "Lauren Graham has become my spirit guide throughout this whole process, and she's like, 'Enjoy it Jane, because these roles that are so specifically yours don't come often.'"

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

