Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Adorably Recreate '500 Days of Summer' Scene

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are recreating an iconic scene. The 43-year-old HGTV star took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a hilarious spoof of a scene from his girlfriend's 2009 flick, (500) Days of Summer.

In the original scene, Deschanel's Summer compliments the headphone-wearing Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) on his music choice while in an elevator.

In the real-life couple's recreation, Deschanel asks Scott, who's wearing headphones, "What floor?"

"Oak, I think. Probably like a dark oak," the Property Brother hilariously replies, to which Deschanel responds, "Cool floor."

"I mean, as far as elevator floors are concerned, yeah, pretty durable," he answers, before an awkward goodbye closes out the adorable clip.

"Yeah, sometimes I’m *mildly* socially awkward. #oblivious," Scott captioned the post.

Deschanel, 41, and Scott celebrated their two-year anniversary in August. Later that month, Scott joked to ET that he is "dating up" when it comes to Deschanel.

"It means I just need to keep raising the bar and keep up with those expectations," he added.

Those comments came after ET spoke to Scott in January 2020, and he gushed about his relationship with the actress.

"We’re just reveling in the fact that we love each other madly and were still discovering each other. It's the most incredible relationship ever, so we’re content in that. I've never experienced [this] before in my life," he said. "... We literally laugh nonstop. All the time. So, having that ability to really entertain each other is great."

"I'm a romantic guy -- I like to do romantic things -- [but] I've never been in a relationship where that is given back to me. So, it's really the perfect balance," Scott added. "... I've never been with somebody who gets along as well with the people I care about, who shows me daily that she loves me and I love her in return. I love the fact that a year ago I would've never thought I was on this path with somebody who I'm madly in love with. It's very exciting."