See the schedule of events for the 2021 Minneapolis Aquatennial

After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the annual Aquatennial is back with four days of events for the entire family.

MINNEAPOLIS — Another summer highlight is back on the books!

The 2021 Minneapolis Aquatennial is scheduled for July 21-24 and packed with four days of activities all across the city.

“Aquatennial is our Official Civic Celebration and a summer staple here in Minneapolis, and we are thrilled to return to celebrate together this year,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a statement. “From our world-class culinary scene to views along the river and so much more, we invite you to enjoy everything our city has to offer. Whether you make every Aquatennial or this is your first time joining, there’s always something new to try downtown, and we can’t wait to welcome you for this year’s events.”

Last summer, the mpls downtown council canceled the annual celebration, citing the coronavirus pandemic and unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Back this summer are two of the Aquatennial's most popular events: the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade and fireworks over the Mississippi River. You can find a full list of events here.

Check out some of the highlights for 2021 below:

Wednesday, July 21

Aquatennial Blood Drive at Peavey Plaza, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pianos on Parade Performance at Peavey Plaza, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade, Nicollet between 12th Street and 4th Street, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Nicollet Farmers Market & Makers Market - Nicollet between 6th and 8th Streets, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Jam at Peavey Plaza, MNSpin live music performance featuring Twins of Franklin, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Pianos on Parade Performance Presented by PNC Bank featuring James “Cornbread” Harris at Peavey Plaza, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Concert at the Commons featuring Jessica Vines, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Twin Cities River Rats Aquatennial Water Ski Show on the Mississippi River, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 23

The Alley Project at Mixed Precipitation (between FAIR School & The Chambers Hotel), 4:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Alchemy 365 at Aquatennial at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam Open House, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Twin Cities Carifest on (West River Road between Plymouth and Broadway), 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

City of Lakes Market (in partnership with The Black Market) at the Chicago Mall on West River Parkway between Guthrie Theater and Mill City Museum, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Pre-Fireworks Festivities - live music at West River Parkway near Portland Ave., 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Target Fireworks, West River Parkway near Portland Ave., 10 p.m.