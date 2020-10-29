7 socially distant Halloween activities for families in the Twin Cities

Don't give up on having a safe, spooky and still spectacular time this Saturday, Oct. 31!

Celebrating Halloween in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic isn't easy, but that doesn't mean it can't be done.

The Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control have issued guidance on safe activities, discouraging parents from allowing their kids to do traditional trick-or-treating.

But several events in the Twin Cities community are offering safer alternatives for families that still want to do something spooktacular this Halloween weekend.

Anoka Grande Day Parade

The Halloween Capital of the World normally does a big in-person Halloween parade, but this year they're adapting. The Anoka Grande Day Parade will now be a drive-thru experience. Several locations around the city will host displays for people to drive by and enjoy from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Halloween. The decorated floats will be located at Rick Sorenson Park, John Ward Park, Mauer Main Chevrolet and Anoka High School. More details are available on AnokaHalloween.com.

Vadnais Heights Scarecrow Trail

Want to walk a (sort of) scary trail a safe distance from others? Check out the Vadnais Heights Scarecrow Trail - the city's creative alternative to its usual Halloween party. Walk the trails at Community Park (641 East County Road F) anytime during park hours, which are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. Local businesses, residents and organizations have created scarecrows lining the trails, and you can even vote for your favorite online. The park will also hold a socially distanced costume parade at 4 p.m. on Halloween. The event is free, but you have to register online.

Walmart Trick or Treat Drive-Thru Experience

Several metro-area Walmart stores are hosting a free drive-thru Halloween experience this week. A team of ghosts and goblins will greet the cars that drive through the lot. Kids of all ages and their parents are invited to dress up to attend. The Walmart Supercenter store in Hastings (1752 No. Frontage) will hold its event Thursday, Oct. 29 from 1-7 p.m. Lakeville's (20710 Keokuk Ave.) is Friday, Oct. 30 1-7 p.m., and Red Wing (295 Tyler Rd. S) is Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available online.

Mall of America Trunk or Treat

The Mall of America is hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5-8 p.m. The families driving through will get individually packaged candy while enjoying decorated car trunk displays throughout the North Parking Lot. There will also be a photo booth opportunity for one group at a time. Admission is $10 per car and benefits the American Cancer Society. More info and tickets are available here.

Día de los Muertos at Midtown Global Market

Midtown Global Market has two "spirited" events on Halloween. First, throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., a Día de los Muertos celebration. There will be a custom-made ofrenda, or an altar, to honor the lives of loved ones who have died. Families can bring small items or framed photos to add to the display. Mariachi music begins at noon and several restaurants will offer $1 traditional treats. Also starting at noon, the first 400 children ages 10 and under will receive a Halloween treat bag that includes a toothbrush. More information is available on the Midtown Global Market events page.

Virtual Haunted Basement

The Haunted Basement has reinvented itself this Halloween, going virtual for the first time in 13 years. For $10 you can buy a ticket to "The House," a very scary virtual haunted house experience. Warning: This one might be a little too frightening for kids.

