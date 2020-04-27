'Back to the Fifties' weekend canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Minnesota Street Rod Association's (MSRA) board of directors announced that their annual "Back to the Fifties Weekend," set for June 19-21, has been scuttled.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The plug has been pulled on another of Minnesota's favorite summer events, with organizers pointing to concerns over the coronavirus as the reason.

On Monday the Minnesota Street Rod Association's (MSRA) board of directors announced that their annual "Back to the Fifties Weekend," set for June 19-21, has been canceled. The decision was made to keep everyone involved in the event safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "The health and safety of its participants, volunteers, sponsors, spectators, staff and community remains MSRA’s top priority," read the announcement.

"Back to the Fifties Weekend" draws more than 12,000 hot rods and classic cars, 350 vendors, and tens of thousands of car-loving enthusiasts to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds every year. It has been recognized three times as the #1 Best Car Show in the Country by USA TODAY Reader’s Choice.

Dates for next year's MSRA "Back to the Fifties Weekend" are June 18-20, 2021.