Drive-thru Trunk or Treat coming to Mall of America

The event will benefit the American Cancer Society.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — With fewer options for kids to celebrate this Halloween, now Minnesota's biggest mall is offering a fun alternative.

The American Cancer Society is hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event in the North Parking Lot at Mall of America on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Kids of all ages are invited to wear Halloween costumes to the event. Families can drive through and receive individually packaged candy while enjoying decorated car trunks throughout the lot.

Everyone has to remain in their car throughout the drive-thru, but there will be a professional photo booth that allows one group at a time to get out of the vehicle and take a photo.