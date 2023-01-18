Grand Old Day to return this summer after three-year hiatus

Grand Old Day was one of the nation's largest one-day street festivals before it was canceled back in 2019.

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time since 2019, Grand Old Day will help kick off summer in St. Paul.

After a three-year hiatus, the popular one-day street festival will return to Grand Avenue on June 4, 2023, according to a post on the event's Facebook page.

Grand Old Day was one of the nation's largest one-day street festivals before being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID concerns. Organizers said back in April of 2022 that they considered bringing the event back in 2022, but "ultimately decided that our community will be better served with a well planned event in 2023."

In previous years, Grand Old Day featured food, music, vendors and a parade on a one-and-a-half-mile stretch of Grand Avenue between Dale and Fairview. It's unclear what the plans are for the festival's return.

Watch more local news: