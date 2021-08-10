As Halloween events ramp up, organizers consider CDC guidelines

Last year, the CDC discouraged trick-or-treating but this year the agency has released guidelines for collecting and passing out candy.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — It's a little early but Halloween events are already starting to begin around the metro.

The City of New Hope will host Trick or Trail in Civic Center Park Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. followed by a showing of "Hotel Transylvania" at 7:30 p.m. Organizers say more than 100 people are registered.

Also on Saturday, Edina Realty's Maple Grove office will host a Halloween Pumpkin Party for clients and their family members.

Held in a spacious parking lot, there will be pumpkins, inflatables, an obstacle course, a pet photo costume contest, and even pony rides.

Office administrator Tracy McLaughlin says they're planning the event with COVID in mind.

"We do have gloves for our agents who are helping assist," McLaughlin said.

After more than a decade of doing the annual event, last year they had to cancel because of the pandemic.

At the same time, the CDC discouraged trick-or-treating.

This year, however, the agency has released guidelines for safe trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

The guidelines say to keep six feet of distance from people who don't live with you, to bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people, and to wash your hands before eating treats once home.

The CDC also says to wear a mask but warns against wearing a costume mask over your face mask to avoid suffocation.

If you're passing out candy, you're asked to set up an outdoor station with individually bagged treats and to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

"We are wrapping the cookies individually and we have large containers of hand sanitizer," McLaughlin said. "We usually have cotton candy as well but it's a more difficult process you know more hands-in so we've just alleviated that one."