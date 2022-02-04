3 new State Fair Grandstand shows announced

Portugal. The Man, State Fair mainstays The Beachboys and Disney Princess - The Concert make the 2022 lineup as wide-ranging as any in recent memory.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair is known for providing something for nearly every taste bud in the state, from pronto pups and cheese curds to alligator on a stick.

Music lovers might say the same thing about the 2022 edition of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, with a lineup that delivers wide-ranging offerings to please most musical palates.

Three new Grandstand shows were announced Tuesday. 89.3 The Current serves up a three-for one Saturday, August 27 with Portugal, The Man, Manchester Orchestra and Bad Bad Hats.

On Monday, Aug. 29, the venerable Beach Boys return to the State Fair main stage with The Temptations and special guest Tower of Power.

And on Monday, Sept. 4 kids of a certain age will go bonkers as Disney Princess: The Concert celebrates the music of animated film icons from the catalog of the Mouse.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale this Friday, May 20 via Etix, or by calling 800-514-3849. They range from $27 to $50, depending on the show.

Originally heralding from Alaska, Portland-based Portugal. The Man has earned a reputation as a live powerhouse, with more than 1,600 shows under its belt. The band broke onto the scene more than a decade ago, but hit it big in 2017 with "Woodstock" and the album lead single “Feel It Still,” which earned the group a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, a five-time RIAA platinum certification, a 20-week residency at No. 1 on alternative radio.

The Beach Boys will bring their “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” tour to Falcon Heights, delivering a string of hits steeped in the California lifestyle. The band has sold more than 100 million albums, with songs like “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

Disney Princess: The Concert will feature an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrating all Disney Princesses with an afternoon of songs, animation and stories, alongside their magical music director and enchanting Prince.

Concertgoers are invited to dress up in their royal best to heighten the experience.

At this time it appears that only two Grandstand slots remain open, and announcements on those shows are anticipated in coming days.

For more on the entire Grandstand lineup, ticket info and performer biographies check out the Minnesota State Fair website.

