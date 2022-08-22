x
Minnesota State Fair

Check out the bands performing in the KARE 11 Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

Eight local bands and musicians will perform on the Affinity Plus Music stage inside the KARE 11 Barn, Thursdays through Sundays at 2 p.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The KARE 11 Barn is your newest live music destination at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair!

Starting Opening Day, the Affinity Plus Music stage will host eight local bands and performers, Thursdays through Sundays at 2 p.m.

Check out the official set list below:

Thursday, Aug. 25: Nur-D

Friday, Aug. 26: Mayda

Saturday, Aug. 27: Jillian Rae

Sunday, Aug. 28: Pit Stop

Thursday, Aug. 1: Whispered the Rabbit

Friday, Aug. 2: Mostly Trees

Saturday, Aug. 3: ILLISM

Sunday, Aug. 4: Jojo Green

