Check out the bands performing in the KARE 11 Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — The KARE 11 Barn is your newest live music destination at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair!
Starting Opening Day, the Affinity Plus Music stage will host eight local bands and performers, Thursdays through Sundays at 2 p.m.
Check out the official set list below:
Thursday, Aug. 25: Nur-D
Friday, Aug. 26: Mayda
Saturday, Aug. 27: Jillian Rae
Sunday, Aug. 28: Pit Stop
Thursday, Aug. 1: Whispered the Rabbit
Friday, Aug. 2: Mostly Trees
Saturday, Aug. 3: ILLISM
Sunday, Aug. 4: Jojo Green
