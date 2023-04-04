Blippi added to 2023 Grandstand Concert Series lineup

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — With more than 1 billion views monthly on YouTube, Blippi is teaming up with Meekah to put on a show this summer at the Minnesota State Fair.
It's the latest addition to the fair's 2023 Grandstand Concert Series, which runs throughout the duration of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Tickets for the kid-targeted show, which is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 4, will go on sale Friday through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.
While it's part of the "concert" series, a press release describes the show as much more than music. Not only will there be music and dancing, but there will also be monster trucks, excavators, the Blippi mobile and garbage trucks. The two will also be joined by some of the other characters from the videos as they continue their mission of making learning fun.
The show is part of the fair's Grandstand Concert Series, which will also include Brandi Carlile (Aug. 29), The Chicks (Aug. 25), Duran Duran (Aug. 31), Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan (Aug. 27), the Happy Together Tour (Aug. 28) and Minnesota-native Yung Gravy (Aug. 30). For more information about any of the shows, click here.
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.
Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair
Watch the latest coverage of the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together from KARE 11 in our YouTube playlist: