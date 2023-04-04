Blippi added to 2023 Grandstand Concert Series lineup

Tickets for the show, which is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 4, will go on sale Friday through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — With more than 1 billion views monthly on YouTube, Blippi is teaming up with Meekah to put on a show this summer at the Minnesota State Fair.

It's the latest addition to the fair's 2023 Grandstand Concert Series, which runs throughout the duration of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Tickets for the kid-targeted show, which is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 4, will go on sale Friday through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

While it's part of the "concert" series, a press release describes the show as much more than music. Not only will there be music and dancing, but there will also be monster trucks, excavators, the Blippi mobile and garbage trucks. The two will also be joined by some of the other characters from the videos as they continue their mission of making learning fun.

The new Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is coming to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Labor Day, Sept. 4! 🌈



Tickets for @BlippiOnTour will go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Learn more at: https://t.co/EKJJhfXU9T pic.twitter.com/SdHldAfrrB — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) April 4, 2023

The show is part of the fair's Grandstand Concert Series, which will also include Brandi Carlile (Aug. 29), The Chicks (Aug. 25), Duran Duran (Aug. 31), Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan (Aug. 27), the Happy Together Tour (Aug. 28) and Minnesota-native Yung Gravy (Aug. 30). For more information about any of the shows, click here.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair