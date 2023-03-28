Boyz II Men, Chaka Khan added to State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

The show is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, Mar. 31.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's going to be "One Sweet Day" for Boyz II Men fans on Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Minnesota State Fair as they will be joined by Chaka Khan as part of the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series.

State Fair officials announced the show on Tuesday, Mar. 28 with tickets set to go on sale Friday, Mar. 31. Tickets will be sold through Etix online or by calling 800-514-3849.

Chaka Khan's rare sound has spanned more than five decades with hits like "Tell Me Something Good," "Ain't Nobody" and "Everlasting Love." Her powerful vocals helped the band release six platinum-selling albums, including Rufusized, Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan and Ask Rufus. She went solo in the late 80s and 90s before collaborating with several different bands in the 2000s. She's released a total of 22 albums and had 10 No. 1 songs on the Billboard charts.

Boyz II Men is one of the best-selling R&B groups of all-time, selling more than 64 million records. Their sound and popularity helped redefine R&B in the 90s with hits like "I'll Make Love to You," "One Sweet Day," "End of the Road" and "Motownphilly."

The summer show is part of the fair's Grandstand Concert Series, which will also include Brandi Carlile (Aug. 29), The Chicks (Aug. 25), Duran Duran (Aug. 31), the Happy Together Tour (Aug. 28) and Minnesota-native Yung Gravy (Aug. 30). For more information about any of the shows, click here.

