Local fav Brandi Carlile booked for 2023 State Fair Grandstand Series

Carlile, who has a huge Twin Cities following, will play the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair is a place people go to enjoy all their favorites, which makes it extremely appropriate that Brandi Carlile will visit the grounds this summer.

Carlile, who has a HUGE following in the Twin Cities, will play the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Tuesday, Aug. 29 as part of the 2023 State Fair Grandstand Series. Tickets are $79, $99, $109 and $199, with all seats reserved. They go on sale Wed., March 22 at 10 a.m. via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

There is a strict 4-ticket limit for this show, and additional orders exceeding that limit may result in all tickets being canceled without notice.

Carlile is a 9-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, performer and activist, known for her powerful live performances. She is a member of the supergroup "The Highwomen," and has championed a number of older, formative artists like Joni Mitchell and Tanya Tucker. Her "Looking Out Foundation" has raised more than $4 million for grassroots causes to date.

Brandi Carlile has spoken of her love for the Twin Cities, where she garnered strong support early in her career due to heavy radio play.

Other shows booked for this summer's Grandstand Series include The Chicks, Duran Duran, Yung Gravy and the Turtles' Happy Together Tour.

