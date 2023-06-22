Calling all talent! State Fair auditions begin July 24

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the State Fair Amateur Talent Contest, and YOU can be a part of it.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Are you one of those people with a performer trapped inside, just waiting to get out?

Stop fighting it, and put that talent on full display during auditions for the annual Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest. This year marks a bit of history, with the 50th anniversary of the competition pitting singers, dancers, magicians, jugglers and performers of all kinds against each other to see who comes out on top.

From the July auditions, semifinalists are selected to perform on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage during the first 10 days of the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. Winners from the semifinals then compete in the finals on Sunday, Sept. 3, on the Grandstand stage. Nearly $20,000 in prize money is awarded to first- through third-place winners in three divisions:

Open Division (any age)

Teen Division (ages 13-18)

Preteen Division (ages 12 and under)

“In the spirit of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, we are a talent showcase for everyone, from tap dancers to pianists to singers to all other kinds of talent. We especially pride ourselves on making sure everyone who auditions has a positive and fun experience, whether they move on to the semifinals or not,” said Theresa Weinfurtner, State Fair entertainment director, who has overseen the Amateur Talent Contest for 22 years. “Anyone who tries out is met by a supportive crowd of talent contest fans cheering them on.”

Auditions run Monday, July 24 through Sunday, July 30 at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell on the fairgrounds. You can register online at the Minnesota State Fair website. The deadline to register for auditions is 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

Everyone who auditions receives a commemorative MSF Amateur Talent Contest T-shirt.

In five decades more than 17,000 talented amateurs have auditioned for the contest, with more than $250,000 being awarded in prizes.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair