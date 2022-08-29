Check out the guests who dropped by the KARE Barn at the State Fair Monday

The State Fair continues to be heavily populated this year, and at the KARE Barn, it's been no exception.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Happy second week of the Great Minnesota Get-Together! The crowds at the State Fair this year have been huge, and a lot of people have made their way over to the KARE Barn.

Read on for a look at Monday's guests at the KARE Barn during KARE 11 News at 4 p.m.

Leslie Barlow

Commemorative artist Leslie Barlow grew up attending the Minnesota State Fair with her family.

On Monday, Barlow stopped by the Barn during KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. to discuss her months-long project that showcases the bright lights and attractions of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Eco Experience

Eco Experience swung by the KARE Barn for KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. to talk about how to improve our water quality, climate and air.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's outreach opportunity will be at the State Fair for all 12 days and will provide Minnesotans with hands-on activities, demonstrations and resources.

Miss Minnesota

Miss Minnesota Rachel Evangelisto joined KARE 11 News at 5 p.m. to talk through her crowning moment with Julie Nelson.

Evangelisto, the first indigenous woman to ever wear the crown, also showed off her mixed martial arts skills while in the KARE Barn.

CHS Miracle of Birth Barn

The agricultural education exhibit brought some adorable baby calves on KARE 11 News at 6 p.m.

FFA volunteers Jaden and Livy spoke with Julie Nelson about calf facts, and when you can swing by the CHS Miracle of Birth Barn to pet the baby animals.

